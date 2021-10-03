Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat & Pratik Sehajpal make a grand entry on Salman Khan’s show

Television’s much awaited and popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 has finally gone on air from yesterday, October 2nd, Saturday. The Salman Khan fronted show has an interesting ensemble of contestants this year, and fans are eager to watch them unfold the drama and entertainment on the small screens. The first night of the grand premiere introduced a few contestants last night. The episode today starts with Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal entering the show.

All three of them were seen on the digital spin-off of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss OTT which concluded a few weeks back. As they make it to the stage, Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik converse with host . Salman teases Shamita about her times with Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Raqesh Bapat with whom she developed a close bond on the show. He also asked her if she will compete with her sister ’s achievements on the show during her stint in Bigg Brother. Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik were also asked to discuss each other’s flaws on stage. The Bigg Boss OTT contestants also get a special power as Salman Khan announces that one out of the three will become captain of the house. Moreover, none of them can be evicted from the house as long as they have this special power. Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik will be the biggest threats to other contestants. They can stay either in the jungle area or the main house.

Apart from these contestants, others who will be seen in this season of the reality show are Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Afsana Khan, Miesha Iyer, Karan Kundrra, and Sahil Shroff. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 15 will be seen with a jungle theme which will come new twists for both the contestants and the audience. In fact, as per Salman Khan, the contestants will be giving fewer facilities as compared to the previous seasons.

