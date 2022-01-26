Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty praises Tejasswi Prakash in 30 seconds with a twist; Says ‘Her boyfriend is nice’

The feud between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash is quite famous in the house of Bigg Boss 15 and their fandoms also swear by it. And, there was hardly a chance where two were seen appreciating each other inside the house but as they say ‘good things take time’ and hence, finally Shamita praised the Swaragini actress, in the pretext of a task though. The recent episode of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed the presence of RJ Palak and RJ Karan where they asked a few questions to the housemates.

At first, RJs asked Shamita who pushes her button and she took three names – Afsana Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Tejasswi Prakash. To which, RJ Karan asked her to praise Tejasswi in 30 seconds. Shamita mentioned a few things about Tejasswi that she likes including she is a strong player and has a strong point of view and she is very pretty. However, Shamita gave a twist to her answer and said, “Her boyfriend is nice and she makes good food except for poha.” Her answer left everyone in laughter.

Later, RJ Karan asked Shamita if she was dominating. She told she is known for that in OTT but now she’s trying to be flexible. Other housemates too agreed that she has changed her dominant nature now and is quite flexible. Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai too praised Shamita for her changed nature and called it for good. RJ Palak told her that because of Rakhi there’s a new hashtag for Karan and Shamita called #ShaRan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15, 25th January 2022, Written Update: RJ Palak and RJ Karan question the contestants