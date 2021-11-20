Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty returns to house on Weekend Ka Vaar & puts Nishant Bhat on spot with questions

It’s a piece of great news for Shamita Shetty’s fans that the actress will finally return to Bigg Boss 15. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actress will be seen entering the house and she will be joining the BB ki Adalat task. Salman will be seen asking her who she wants to put on the spot and her first target in the show is Nishant. She puts him on the spot and questions him about his priorities between game or relationship.

In the episode, host Salman Khan announces Shamita’s return and she begins BB ki Adalat session with the housemates. She questions Nishant, who she considered a good friend in the house because of their previous OTT connection. However, soon after entering the house, Shamita questions Nishant’s integrity as she asks what is more important to him – Game or relationship. As Nishant replies ‘relationship’ and Shamita strongly reacts saying, “Actions speak louder than words Nishant. Tu hamare upar se chalke gaya hai (You have stepped on us and walked ahead).” Salman adds, “If I had the chance, I will call everyone to the witness box.”

As per the promo of the show, there will be three wild card entrants in the house this week, they are Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale. While Rashami and Devoleena are former BB contestants, Abhijeet is an Indian politician from Satara, Maharashtra. He was previously a part of Bigg Boss Marathi. Actor Mahesh Manjrekar will also be stepping inside the house as a guest in the weekend episode.

In the promo, we get to see Abhijeet getting into a difference of opinion with Rashami and Devoleena. He also questions Neha Bhasin’s violent behaviour and says he won’t tolerate such things. He says, “Sanskaar kam hai.” Devoleena asks him, “Why are you here at a place where you feel has no sanskaar.”, to this he replies, “I have come to fix everybody.” The episode is expected to bring a lot of twists and turns as Salman Khan will make the announcement of Top 5.



