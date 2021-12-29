Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda talks about her daughter's shoulder injury

Bigg Boss 15 is gradually approaching the finale and the show lately has grabbed all the attention owing to the endless drama and controversies. During the weekend episode, Rakhi Sawant was seen mocking Shamita Shetty’s shoulder injury. Recently, during a chat with a leading daily episode, Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty broke her silence on the incident and said that she was really upset to see how Shamita’s swollen injury was taken as a joke.

Speaking to ETimes, Shamita’s mother said, “Shamita was seriously injured in a task but didn’t quit after her MRI diagnosis. Though we were worried for her well-being she didn’t want to quit midway and we respected her decision. In the recent episode, I was really upset to see how Shamita’s swollen injury was taken as a joke by a fellow contestant inside. Must say the channel took good care of her medical condition but sadly some contestants thought she faked the pain.”

She further added that as a mother, she is very proud to see Shamita giving her 100% best shot with dignity, loyalty, clarity, and crystal-clear views even in tough situations.

Earlier, extending his support to the actress, Shamita’s boyfriend and actor Raqesh Bapat slammed Rakhi Sawant for mocking her serious injury. Raqesh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Sense of humour? Entertainment? This is clearly hitting below the belt, PERIOD. Stay safe, take care and see u soon @ShamitaShetty Your dignity makes you a winner already.” He also thanked Nishant for supporting Shamita during the incident. “ThanQ #NishantBhatt @teamnishantbhat for having her back,” wrote Raqesh.