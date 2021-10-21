Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother to being a Life Coach, lesser known facts about Rajiv Adatia

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is among the leading reality shows on Indian television sets. It's full of entertainment and drama with the contestants seen at loggerheads with each other. With the mid-week eviction of two contestants Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya from the show, there will be some wild card entries. As per reports, a popular model and known name in the entertainment industry is Rajiv Adatia. Before his entry in the show, here are some lesser-known facts about Rajiv Adatia.

• The actor was born and raised in London, UK.

• He has also learned classical Hindustani music and has performed in many devotional events.

• Rajiv is also a trained Actor and studied “Performing Arts” in London.

• He is rakhi brother of Bigg Boss 15’s Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty.

• He was earlier a model as he started working at the age of 18.

• Rajiv Adatia aligned himself with a wedding décor company of which he is still a part of. It is called “Wed In Style”. He did lots of production and started an events company which allowed him to work with Bollywood and Hollywood artists.

• He is a positive thinker and his passion is “Life Coaching”, through which he wants to change the mindset of people around and make them happier.

The show Bigg Boss 15 is hosted by the Bollywood star Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show for a long time. The present season features some prominent names like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Simba Nagpal, and others.



