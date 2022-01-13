Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty says Tejasswi Prakash is insecure about Karan Kundrra

The newest episode of Bigg Boss (BB) 15 brings lots of drama to the plate. It witnessed a war of words between new house captain Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Paraskh after the former used her special power to downgrade the Swaragini actress from the VIP zone. Things got heated between them. Tejasswi alleged that she knew this will happen. They blamed each other for things that happened in past too. During the fight, Tejasswi said that Shamita wants to go close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Shamita didn’t take these words by Tejasswi so well and the two began fighting again and shouted at Karan to stop his girlfriend. Shamita also said that Tejasswi is insecure about Karan. Then, Tejasswi said you keep calling me that as much as you want. Karan tried to intervene and calm things down between the two ladies but couldn’t. Shamita snapped at Karan and said that you need to make her (Tejasswi) feel a little secure.

However, Karan asked both of them to not bring this angle. Amid the fight, Rakhi was seen teasing Karan. He said Rakhi started this angle. Later in the day, Karan was seen making Tejasswi understand things. He said that she can fight how much she wants to but she should not bring this angle in the middle of it. The two also had a little chat regarding the Top 5 of Bigg Boss 15 and Tejasswi said that she should stay in the list.

For those who are unversed, Bigg Boss 15 has been extended for another two weeks. With all the drama and emotions, it has become interesting to see what will happen next in the upcoming episodes.

