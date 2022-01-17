Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty schools Nishant Bhat after he calls Raqesh Bapat a ‘difficult’ person

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that Shamita Shetty schools Nishant Bhat after he calls Raqesh Bapat a ‘difficult’ person. It so happens that reputed astrologist Pandit Janardhan visits the house on Weekend Ka Vaar, and predicts the future of the contestants. He reveals that in the coming months, Shamita has an excellent ‘yog’, and that professionally, she has awesome luck in the fields of direction and production.

Coming to marriage, Pandit Janardan tells Shamita that she will get married to an ordinary man, but his luck will shine after their wedding. He further added that the couple will have a happy married life together. When she asked about kids, the astrologer said that she will have two kids, a boy and a girl, which made Shamita extremely happy.

Later in the episode, Shamita tells Nishant that she is getting married this year but does not even know the man. Nishant then takes Raqesh’s name and Shamita tells him that they have spent time together only on the reality show and does not know him.

Hearing this, Nishant tells Shamita that he has known Raqesh for a long time and warns her by saying that he is a ‘difficult’ person. Shamita counters him by replying that he is different with her and that she is not easy to deal with either. Shamita further tells Nishant that he is being judgmental and asks him to not be critical and harsh to his own friends.

It should be noted that Shamita, Raqesh, and Nishant participated in the digital spin-off of the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita and Raqesh developed a close bond during their time on the show, and later made their relationship official. Raqesh was also part of Bigg Boss 15 for a few days after which he had to leave for medical reasons.

