Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty screams at BB to call her in the confession room; Karan Kundrra tries to calm her

With the entry of the wildcard contestants in Bigg Boss 15, the housemates are seen having a tough time. The house has been divided between VIP and non-VIP members with the wildcard contestants as former. They are seen making the rules and distributing the house chores, but the non-VIP contestants are adamant, which is causing fights between them. In the recent task, Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were seen getting into a heated argument, when Shamita fainted during the fight. Karan rushed her to the medical room, but she kept shouting that she wants to go to the confession room.

In the recent promo of the show, Shamita and Devoleena were seen at loggerheads as the former talked rudely to the latter. Both of them were seen losing their temper. Shamita Shetty walked inside the house in anger, but Devoleena followed her and shouted at her. Shamita did not back down and charged towards her in anger, but Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash controlled her. Shamita Shetty was seen losing consciousness, and Karan lifted her to get her medical care.

See promo here:

With the airing of the promo, the fans of Shamita Shetty have been trolling Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai for screaming the former. They slammed the two wildcard contestants for blowing the situation out of proportion and shouting at her even when Shamita had fainted.



