Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty shares her disappointment with Rajiv Bhatia for Pratik Sehajpal calling her biase

In Bigg Boss 15, there are numerous relationships and friendships formed inside the house that sometimes last or else often end. The relations in the Bigg Boss house go through many phases and situations. Shamita Shetty recently talked about her bond with the contestants Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal as she revealed that she has formed a great bond with Pratik, but she is hurt by his words.

During a serious conversation with her rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia, Shamita opened up about being hurt by Pratik. The actress shared that she only has two friends in the house and named Pratik and Nishant. She shared that out of the two she loves Nishant more but she also has a soft corner for Pratik. She further shared that she wasn’t too happy with how he accused her of not being fair and being biased towards her friends. She added that it made her realise what he thinks about her.

After listening to this, Rajiv stated that all this has given her clarity about his thinking for her. Shamita agreed and then shared that she called Pratik ‘selfish’ because he is genuinely selfish.

Later next morning, Shamita and Pratik again got into a disagreement when the former informed him that Abhijit Bichukale said that Rakhi has hired Ritesh as her husband. Shamita questioned Pratik why does he always take Abhijit’s side, irrespective of right or wrong. He tried to justify himself by saying that he speaks up when it is required. Shamita felt that he is indirectly accusing her of being biased once again. Rajiv tried to step in to defend Shamita, but it led to an argument between him and Pratik too.

