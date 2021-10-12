Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty & Tejasswi Prakash fight during task; Former says junglewasis played unfair game

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 is full of entertainment as the 'Junglewasis' and the 'Gharwasis' are seen competing for the task. It is seen that the junglewaasis are trying to enter the main house by winning the task. Karan Kundrra tells his team that they need to keep Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal separate, which will ensure that they do not win the task. Hence, two junglewasis block Nishant and Tejasswi blocks Shamita as they are seen lying on the floor interlocked.

Shamita Shetty says that her nails are hurting, to which Tejasswi says that even though she has got hurt, she isn't making a huge issue out of it. Shamita gets angry and comments that Tejasswi thinks that she was just pretending to be hurt. Tejasswi, on the other hand, says that she never spoke about her. In the task, Shamita Shetty, who is also the captain of the house, said that the 'Junglewasis' played the game in an unfair way as they blocked the gharwalas. She pointed out that two people were blocking Nishant by putting a blanket over him.

In the episode, the housemates are seen portraying the characters of goons with guns in their hands. The contestants are seen having fun in the task where everyone is dressed up as 'daakus' from the 80s. Tejasswi is a stylish goon and woos other male goons.

The recent episode saw a task where the housemates had to nominate contestants for evictions. The contestants nominated for eviction are Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian and Vidhi Pandya.



