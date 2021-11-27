Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty tells Nishant Bhat about feeling trapped and being constantly judged by everyone

In the upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants will be getting new surprises. In the Weekend ka Vaar episode, the contestants will not only be schooled by host Salman Khan, but there will also be some new entries in the house. With three wildcard entries, Shamita Shetty will be seen getting disappointed as she says she is tired of fighting.

In the episode, Shamita will be seen talking to Tejasswi and Nishant Bhat about the attitude and game plan of the wildcard entries in the house. She asks them, “I haven’t seen them on TV, so are they chill? Do they fight unnecessarily?” To this Tejasswi replies that they don’t fight unnecessarily and are quite sorted. She also calls them “nice people.”

Shamita says that if all of them stay together, they can win over anything, but all the contestants don’t stay together. Shamita says that Rakhi is very honest and real.

Later, Shamita was seen talking to Nishant and tells him “I am starting to feel trapped and I don’t like that feeling. How much do I fight? I am tired of fighting in the house. People constantly judge me, tell me I am controlling. There are not just negatives but also positive things about me. But whatever. I am ok with all that. I am who I am. And with these wild card entries, I feel so lost.”

Nishant talks to her and asks her to stay strong. He says, “Do gaye hai, do abhi hai na?” He refers to Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin going out and says that Pratik and he are still there for her. He says to her, “No matter what, but two are still with you.”

In the weekend episode, there were wildcard entries which included Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband. It will be interesting to see how these wildcard entries will increase the entertainment quotient of the show.



