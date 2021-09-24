Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty thanks all for love & support, seeks blessings for her new journey; Watch

The Bigg Boss OTT has finally come to an end with Divya Agarwal as its winner. While Divya lifted the trophy, other contestants including Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat managed to win millions of hearts with their stint in the show. Bigg Boss 15 is all set to roll next weekend and the audience can’t keep calm about it. Recently, three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT were confirmed to be entering BB15. To note, Pratik had won his ticket to Bigg Boss 15 during the grand finale of BB OTT. Apart from Pratik, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will be entering the house.

Now, Shamita Shetty took to her official social media handle and dropped a video thanking all for love and support. She also asked her fans for blessings for her new journey. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Thank you for alllllll the love, support and being there for me always. Please keep showering me with your blessings for my new journey in the Bigg Boss house. I'm thankful ,grateful and happy coz I know - you have got my back”. As soon as she dropped the video, Shamita’s fans and followers bombarded the comment section with good wishes.

Watch here.

Shamita’s equation with other contestants also grabbed the attention. The actress shared a strong bond with BFF Neha Bhasin. A couple of days back, Shamita shared a video of her moments with Neha from inside the house. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Some people just arrive and make such a beautiful impact in our lives. You my darling, are one of those I will love n cherish forever. Thank you for being my rock of Gibraltar in the BB house! Because of you I laughed a lil more, cried a lil less and smiled a lot more. That beautiful voice of yours was like a balm to my aching heart sometimes. Stay the free, clean soul you are and know ur worth .. always! There is so much strength in you that very few will understand! I’m here for u always. I will always have ur back. love u my darling @nehabhasin4u”.