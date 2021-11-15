Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty upset about Raqesh Bapat quitting the show; Will she leave the house too?

The Bigg Boss 15 latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode was a major shocker for Shamita Shetty as she was told that her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat had quit the show. Raqesh Bapat had come out of the house on medical reasons, but it was speculated that he will come back inside once he was well. But in the weekend episode, host Salman Khan declared that Raqesh has left the show, which made Shamita Shetty very angry at him. Now there are reports about her also leaving the house on medical grounds.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced that no evictions would take place because two contestants are already out of the show. When Shamita questioned who the second contestant was (after Afsana Khan who was ousted from the show for trying to hurt herself), Salman took Raqesh's name and said the actor had quit the show on health grounds. He also confirmed that Raqesh would not be returning to the house. He had to quit the show due to pain in the abdomen and is currently recuperating.

Shamita Shetty was seen very upset on hearing this and wondered why did Raqesh enter the Bigg Boss 15 house at all when he had to quit soon after. She was seen telling co-contestant and good friend Neha Bhasin, "He shouldn't have come, as soon as the going gets tough, he runs away. At least stand and fight. I knew anyways he's leaving as something was off. He knew he was going, he knew it and he didn't tell me."

A few media reports are hinting at Shamita's exit as well.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met on Bigg Boss OTT. They have confessed to having feelings for each other. It was only recently that Raqesh joined Shamita on Bigg Boss 15. Due to this, she was upset and angry as Raqesh didn't tell her about his plans to quit the show. A few media reports are hinting at Shamita's exit as well.



Also read- Raqesh Bapat’s sister opens up on his Bigg Boss 15 exit due to health issues, extends gratitude to fans