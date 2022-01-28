Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty vows not to see Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s faces after show ends

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 15 is a few days ahead of its finale but it seems like the catfight between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash has no end. In the previous episode, it had been seen that Tejasswi age-shamed Shamita and called her ‘aunty’ during one of the tasks. Tejasswi's comments did not go well with Shamita and she had also slammed Karan Kundrra for not taking a stand. Tejasswi also faced backlash from Shamita’s fans and loved ones.

It seems like Shamita is not going to forget the comment by Tejasswi as she has vowed not to see her and Karan’s faces after Bigg Boss ends. In the latest episode, Shamita told Nishant and Pratik that she does not feel like talking to Tejasswi, naturally. To which, they agreed and told her not to talk to her if she does not feel like it. She also added that she won’t see her face after the show ends and wished her good luck. Then, she added that she even does not want to see Karan’s face after the show. Later, Pratik asked Shamita, if she wants to see him after the show. She said yes as Pratik has no choice.

Later in the episode, Pratik and Nishant indulged in some cute banter. Nishant told Pratik that he won’t meet him but Shamita after the show. Pratik said he has to meet him as Shamita will meet him after the show.

For those who are unaware, Bigg Boss 15 will have its finale on January 29 and 30. Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss contestant will pay tribute to her close friend Sidharth Shukla in one of the finale acts. Sidharth, winner of Bigg Boss 13 passed away at age of 41 last year.

