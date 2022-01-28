Bigg Boss 15: Shamita-Vishal to Karan-Umar, BFFs that redefined friendship goals despite differences

As we are nearing the finale of Bigg Boss 15, the situations in the house are getting exciting with each passing day. Well, as all the fans are eagerly waiting to see who will finally lift the BB15 trophy, there are several other things that were worth focusing on in this season, and one of them was the friendships of several contestants. From Pratik Sehejpal – Nishant Bhat to Karan Kundrra – Umar Riaz, let us have a look at the BFFs of BB15.

Pratik Sehejpal - Nishant Bhat

Since the beginning of their Bigg Boss journey, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal have claimed to be best friends. They always had each other’s back, whether they are playing individually or together. Nishant and Pratik had a good equation throughout the season. From taking each other's side to helping each other religiously and selflessly, #pranish have proved that Bigg Boss house does provide some real friendships too which is way beyond the games, tasks, politics, etc. Of course, time has tested their friendship as well. The two have faced some difficulties while surviving in the house but they have always shined.

Jay Bhanushali - Vishal Kotian

Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali’s friendship started off with a bang when they entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. Within no time they became the Jay and Veeru of the house and their friendship started grabbing all the eyeballs. But, later in the show animosity rose between them and the misunderstandings kept on growing with each passing episode. These 2 may have started off as best friends but their friendship only lasted for a few weeks. However, after getting eliminated Vishal in an interview had forgiven Jay.

Vishal Kotian - Shamita Shetty

Shamita and Vishal’s relationship in the show went beyond friendship. They were known as Akka and Anna in the show. Shamita considered Vishal as her brother and stood for him in the house. But even they had an on and off relationship. But, after getting eliminated from the BB15 house, Vishal has been a constant supporter of Shamita and has always spoken well about her.

Karan Kundrra - Umar Riaz

Karan and Umar were yet another set of BFFs in the house. Despite having many differences of opinion, their friendship stayed strong. Just like any other friendship even they had fights but still never failed to stand for each other. After being evicted

Rajiv Adatia – Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia became good friends during their stint on Bigg Boss 15. And now that they are both out of the show, the duo has become best friends. Rajiv, who had re-entered BB 15 after getting evicted, made his final exit from the show in the January 24 episode. He had re-entered the house for a few days.

