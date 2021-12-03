Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill to enter the house as a special guest? Find out

Shehnaaz Gill is a popular name in the entertainment sector. She enjoys a massive fan following. The beautiful actress and singer rose to fame with her entry in the show Bigg Boss 13, where she was the third runner up. She was popular in the show due to her closeness with late actor Sidharth Shukla. The fans of the duo lovingly called them Sidnaaz. Now, there are reports about the actress entering the Bigg Boss 15 house for some time.

In the current season of Bigg Boss, the makers of the show have introduced new wildcard entries, who have changed the entire dynamics of the show. There are expectations of few more entries on the show.

As per Telly Chakkar, Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of the show. She has been asked to enter the house as a guest, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Fans are eager to see her in Bigg Boss 15, but somewhere it will be difficult for her to be back on the show post Sidharth Shukla’s demise, as she has a lot of memories from the show.

She was seen in many music videos after her exit from the show. She also earned a lot of appreciation for her movie Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. She has also released a music video as a tribute to Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2.



