Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill gives a tribute to ‘BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla’ with her terrific performance

Sidharth Shukla may not be here with us today but whenever we talk about Bigg Boss it would be incomplete without remembering one of the strongest and most powerful contestants, Sidharth Shukla. We all know that it is the finale of the 15th season and Shehnaaz Gill has been invited as a special guest to grace the show. Since yesterday a video of her breaking down on the stage with Salman Khan has been going viral but today the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of her dance that you will get to see tonight on the finale. It is a tribute to Sid from Shehnaaz.

The video begins with Sidharth Shukla’s voice and Shehnaaz Gill replicating it on the stage. The actress literally sets the stage on fire with her fierce performance on ‘Tera baap aaya’ song and tries to showcase the strong personality of the late actor. Shehnaaz is clad in all-black attire and looks stunning while dancing. Sharing this clip she wrote, “Once a King, always a King BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla….samajh mein aaya na?”

Take a look:

Popular television and film actor, and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on the 2nd of September last year, after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. The untimely and tragic demise of the actor has left his loved ones, and fans in a state of shock and mourning. Fans of Shehnaaz and Sidharth often express their love for the celebrities by trending their popular couples’ name ‘SidNaaz’ on social media. Watching Shehnaaz pay a tribute to Sidharth will surely be an emotional ride for viewers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie had gathered appreciation from her fans. Recently, her collaboration with singer Yashraj Mukhate had also created a buzz. The song 'Such A Boring Day' took the Internet by storm.

