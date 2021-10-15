Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty is all praise for her younger sister Shamita Shetty; Here’s why

Shilpa Shetty is closely following Bigg Boss 15 as her younger sister Shamita Shetty is part of the reality show. The actress is super impressed with the way her younger sister Shamita is playing her game in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, it was seen that the gharwasis and junglewasis are engaged in a task that will give them a chance to enter the house. In the 'Jungle Mein Khunkhar Dangal' task, Miesha’s footwear got destroyed. Shamita later got emotional and gave her footwear to Miesha, when she discovered that Miesha has no one outside to send her necessities.

Shamita's gesture has won many hearts. Netizens also hailed her and even called her 'pure soul'. Proud of her sister, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared the clip with fans. She captioned her post as, “That’s my sis! Your heart of gold makes my heart swell with happiness, my Tunki.” Before Shilpa, Raqesh Bapat took to his Twitter handle to praise her ladylove. He shared the clipping from the show and wrote, "Tenderness and kindness are not signs of weakness and despair, but manifestations of strength and resolution @ShamitaShetty #Kudos."

Take a look:

The sweet gesture also won Kamya Punjabi’s heart among several others. Kamya couldn't stop praising Shamita for her generosity. The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is grabbing all the attention from the first day. The new season has already started witnessing, drama, romance, huge fights and exciting tasks. Recently, Shamita Shetty was chosen as the first captain of the house.