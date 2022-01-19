Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty applauds Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat’s genuine friendship

Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are quite popular in the Bigg Boss 15 house for their strong friendship. The trio has been each other’s back from the start of the show and are often seen spending time together in the house. Over the last few months, it's commendable that their bond has remained intact. Shilpa Shetty has been constantly rooting for sister Shamita, since she has entered Bigg Boss house.

Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal were seen in the Bigg Boss OTT, and after the show, they entered Bigg Boss 15 together. They have been good friends in the house and have maintained their bond over the last few months. In the recent video shared by Shilpa Shetty shared a BTS video from the sets of India’s Got Talent, where she said that Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik’s bond is genuine and lovable.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty and her fellow judges Badshah, Manoj Muntashir, and Kirron Kher kicked off the ninth season of India’s Got Talent this weekend with great vigor and enthusiasm.

Shilpa Shetty has tweeted numerous times to support her dear 'Tunki' on Twitter. Today, Shamita's followers established a trend called "Shamita Winning Hearts," which Shilpa enthusiastically joined. She sent out multiple tweets praising her sister's demeanor and elegance in the face of adversity. She even remarked on Shamita and Pratik Sehajpal's dance in one of her tweets. Shamita, and Pratik, among others, performed a dance performance to promote a show Hunarbaaz and Shilpa called cuties.



