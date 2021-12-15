Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty is in awe of her 'Tunki' Shamita Shetty's courage & decision-making skills

Sisters have a unique bond. They stand together through thick and thin, are each other’s pillars during trials and tribulations. And when it comes to the happy moments, they are your loudest cheerleaders. Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty share this beautiful bond. Recently Shamita, who is currently a part of Bigg Boss season 15, had to make a hard but mature choice - and guess who applauded her heartily for it? Yes, it was none other than her doting sister, Shilpa.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, despite feeling nervous for a long time, Shamita did not take an opportunity that was presented to her to see and speak with her mom. It was because she didn't feel it was ethical to spend money which was rightfully everyone’s. The decision was extremely mature and selfless, and Shamita bravely stood by it. To applaud her sister, Shilpa took to her Instagram stories and penned down a heartfelt message. She wrote, ‘I’m SO proud of how graceful you’ve handled the situation, my dearest Tinku. The way we’ve been brought up has given us the ability to value and be considerate of everyone around us. Makes me proud of you to see you take such a tough but honest decision selflessly! Love you my darling”

Check Shilpa's story:

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15 recently gave a choice to participants to either get a chance to see their parents or have Rs 15 lakh in the prize money. The episode, thus, consisted of a lot of emotional moments as the contestants faced a huge dilemma.

