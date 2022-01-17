Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty jumps into Twitter trend for Shamita Shetty, hails her dance with Pratik Sehajpal

If you wanted to know what the real definition of sisterhood is, you can just go ahead and check out the Shetty sisters’ relationship. Shilpa Shetty appreciates her sister Shamita like no one else. Currently, Shamita is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Not only this, she has managed to emerge as one of the best players of the season too. Meanwhile, on the other side her sister Shilpa is always on her heels to promote Shamita.

Shilpa Shetty has tweeted n number of times to support her dear 'Tunki' on Twitter. Today, Shamita's followers established a trend called "Shamita Winning Hearts," which Shilpa enthusiastically joined. She sent out multiple tweets praising her sister's demeanour and elegance in the face of adversity. She even remarked on Shamita and Pratik Sehajpal's dance in one of her tweets. Shamita, and Pratik, among others, performed a dance performance to promote a show Hunarbaaz. They were dubbed 'Cuties' by Shilpa. Leaving no stone unturned, Shilpa even took to her Instagram stories to hype up her sister Shamita. On her story, she wrote, ‘You’ve handled yourself with utmost dignity and grace, my darling. Continue to rock it like the star that you are.’ She concluded her note with the ‘Shamita Winning Hearts’ tag. Well, someone is doing her sister duties right!

Check Shamita's team's Tweet:

Check Shilpa's Instagram story:

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty and her fellow judges Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher kicked off the ninth season of India’s Got Talent this weekend with great vigour and enthusiasm.

