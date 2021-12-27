Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty, Rajiv Adatia talk about Shamita Shetty's shoulder pain; Come out in her support

Bigg Boss 15 has been all about endless drama and controversies. Each week adds to the entertainment quotient as contestants are often seen locking horns time and again. Amid this, Shamita Shetty has been one of the most talked about contestants on the popular reality show who tends to grab the attention for her game in the show. While she has emerged as a strong contender on Bigg Boss 15, she is often seen getting into arguments over her shoulder pain. And while her shoulder pain once again became a topic of discussion, Rajiv Adatia and Shilpa Shetty have come out in her support.

This happened after Rakhi Sawant was seen imitating her regarding her shoulder pain which left Shamita heartbroken. Extending his support to the actress, former contestant Rajiv Adatia took to social media and wrote, Just wanted to say Shamita has been in excruciating pain! When I went into the house she was doing all the washing up alone without complaining! In a task she got injured very badly and the doctor had told her to tone it down! I used to massage her arms and back to ger her relief every night. There were days she would cry in pain. She’s a strong girl! She really is trying her best. I was in the house and believe me it’s very genuine. She really is suffering from extreme shoulder pain on both sides and is taking treatment for the same.”

Soon Shilpa re-shared her post and came out in her sister’s support. She wrote, “Hoping you stay strong my Tunki @shamitashetty_officia, praying hard. Thank you bro @rajivadatia” followed by the heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had recently schooled Shamita Shetty for pushing Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 15. She said, “The way you pushed Rakhi was wrong. You have called Umar Riaz for being aggressive. You did the same thing, which you are against,” he added.