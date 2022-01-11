Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty thanks Neha Bhasin for her ‘love, friendship & support’ to Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 just got extended by two more weeks, which means, the drama and entertainment is going to continue for a few more days. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw some high-voltage drama, as a panel of celebrity guests and former Bigg Boss contestants appeared on the show and put forward their opinions, while they based a few housemates and supported their favorites. Among others was Neha Bhasin, who is a close friend of Shamita Shetty. A few moments back, Shamita’s elder sister and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to Twitter and thanked Neha for her support.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and former BB 15 participant, Neha Bhasin took to her Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Sharing her tweet on the micro-blogging site, Shilpa thanked the singer for her friendship and support for Shamita. Shilpa wrote, “So jealous u got to speak to her @NehaBhasinTeam. Your love , friendship and support means so much to @ShamitaShetty and us #ShamitasTribe #ShamitaForTheWin #ShamitalsTheBoss”.



A couple of weeks back Shilpa too had appeared on the show, where she interacted with her sister Shamita through video-call. Both the Shetty sisters were seen getting emotional, while Shilpa expressed that she is proud of Shamita, and that she is already a winner for her.

Furthermore, a few days back, Shilpa took to her Instagram space and wrote a note appreciating Shamita’s journey on Bigg Boss 15. She wrote, “Seeing you take on every hurdle, challenge, and disagreement head on is something that makes me extremely proud of you, Tunki I love how gracefully and tactfully you’ve dealt with everything in this journey. And now, I know it’s time for you to come home… with the trophy! #ShamitasTribe has got your back, my darling. Stay strong you’ve got this! @shamitashetty_official @sunandashetty10”.

