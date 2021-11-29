Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty's appreciation post for 'brave & fighter' sister Shamita Shetty is noteworthy

Ever since Shamita Shetty entered the Bigg Boss house, her sister and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been her constant support system. She is always seen rooting for Shamita and even sharing posts on social media. Shilpa has time and again said that she is proud of the performance of her sister in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Now, in her recent post, the actress has shared a video of her sister as she shares a heartwarming appreciative post on social media.

The Hungama 2 actress shared a long note as she feels proud of her sister for being genuine and upholding her morale in all kinds of situations in the house. She shared a video of Shamita, where she talked about her journey in the house and says that it has made her stronger.

Shilpa wrote in her post, “Appreciation post! This is for my brave soul, a fighter, my sister @shamitashetty_official… It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because “they think” she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too.

I’ve never commented on the show, but while a lot of people have been commenting (good /bad / ugly) I felt like saying, being privy to this format as a participant and former Host; I feel Shamita is being accosted for having a heart / being emotional and viewed as privileged by some, but IF she was, she wouldn’t be in this show trying to carve a niche for herself professionally.

I can vouch for one thing that what you see of her is as ‘REAL’ as can get. That’s her USP, she’s her authentic self. Don’t know about these so called ‘games’ and ‘strategies’; all I know is everyone is different and she reacts the way she’s conditioned. We were not born into wealth, both of us have struggled and worked our way up, uphold our middle class values, dignity being of paramount importance… that’s the upbringing.

Whether she wins this game or not, this has got to be said, “NO GAME IN LIFE OR ON TV CAN BE AT THE COST OF LOSING ONE’S DIGNITY“. She shows that in her GAME, she’s shown grace under fire and my heart swells with pride as a sister.

The show will come to an end but the memories will stay.. And, Shamita will be remembered as a Tigress and someone who has left her mark on millions of hearts with her Honesty, Dignity, Integrity, and Class.

You go, my Tunki, you are and will always be a #ShowstopperShamita While she’s in the House and I miss her terribly Guys, do support our Queen of Hearts and show her some love cause, she deserves it”

Shamita is presently one of the VIP members of the house and has been getting lots of love from her fans.



