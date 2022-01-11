Bigg Boss 15: Shivangi Joshi roots for Karan Kundrra as she calls him ‘one of the strongest contenders’

Bigg Boss 15, which has been synonymous to controversies and endless fights, is in its last leg now. The show has witnessed a two week extension this season and each episode is coming up with a new twist. Amid this, each contestant is putting his/her best foot forward and is making sure to win the hearts with their game. And while we are heading towards Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, Shivangi Joshi has been rooting for Karan Kundrra on the show.

To note, Karan has been among the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 15 and is going strong with his game. Taking to her Instagram post, Shivangi shared some pics with her former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star and called him a strong contender for the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss 15. She wrote, “Hello guys, Please support and shower your love and votes to one of the most amazing person I know, Karan Kundra. He is also one of the strongest contenders in Bigg Boss this year. He is a gem of a person and a deserving candidate. @kkundrra win this one and bring the trophy home…”

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi’s post:

Meanwhile, Karan has been making the headlines for his ongoing love affair with Tejaswini Prakash. The two have met each other inside the Bigg Boss house and their chemistry has been winning hearts. Do you like Karan and Tejasswini’s chemistry on Bigg Boss 15? Let us know in the comment section below.