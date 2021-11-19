Bigg Boss 15: Shivin Narang dismisses rumours about entering the show

Since the past few days, there have been rumours of the Behyadh 2 actor Shivin Narang, entering the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card. As per the rumours, he would be brought into the house to weaken the bond between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera fame actor recently took to his social media to dismiss the rumours about his entry. The actor ended all speculation in a note on social media and revealed that he is not going inside the house.

Shivin has issued a note on his social media stating that he is not entering Bigg Boss 15's house. His note read: "It has come to my attention that there are speculations about me entering #BiggBoss15 this year. I'd like them to know, as well as the rest of the audience, that I won't be appearing on the show. My best wishes to all the contestants. Cheers!"

See post here-

For the unversed, Tejasswi and Shivin were linked with each other after their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Owing to this, the internet was buzzing with the news about the entry of the actor in the BB15 house.

There are also rumours about the Ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Donal Bisht entering the show. The actress was evicted in the initial weeks. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the makers of the show.

Over the last few days, the contestants - Afsana Khan, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty walked out of the house. Afsana was shown the exit door when she picked up a knife out of rage to hurt herself. Raqesh had to leave the show on medical grounds. The actor was in deep pain due to kidney stones issues. There are reports about Shamita Shetty leaving the house on medical grounds. But as per Shamita's mother, Sunanda Shetty's tweet, she might soon re-enter the controversial reality show.



