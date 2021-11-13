Bigg Boss 15: Siddhant Chaturvedi asks Umar Riaz who is the most irritating contestant; Here's what he said

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will raise many questions in the house. The contestants will be getting schooled by host Salman Khan for showing aggression in the house. There have been numerous fights in the show, but Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz have been seen losing their calm time and again in the week. In the recent promo, they were seen fighting during a task given by the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

As per the promo released on social media, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are seen inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Siddhant is seen asking Umar Riaz to name the most irritating contestant in show. To this, he promptly replies that it is Pratik Sehajpal and says that he has no identity of his own. Pratik replies saying, “Your Identity is just that you are Karan Kundrra’s friend”. This irks Umar as he throws mud on Pratik’s face, which shocks everyone. They are seen getting into a physical fight. In the evening, Salman Khan was seen bashing Umar as he asks him if he wants to see his aggression.

See promo here:

The upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss 15 will be graced by the cast of movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 including Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. They will be seen having a gala time with the host of the show, Salman Khan. They will also make the housemates play special games in the show to bring out the real character of the contestants.



