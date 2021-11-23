Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal evicted from the show; Reports

he controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has reached an interesting point. Recently, we saw Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale entering the show as wild card contestants and raised the entertainment level high. But now, a report is coming in that there will be a shocking elimination this week. As per the Khabri, Simba Nagpal will be eliminated from the house this week. However, there is no official confirmation on this till.

In one of the episodes, Salman Khan had revealed that there will be a twist in the game which will change everything. Currently, the housemates are fighting to keep themselves safe and win the trophy. To note, several celebrities who have appeared in the show have repeatedly asked Simba to step up his game. However, a couple of weeks back, Salman had appreciated Shakti actor for being calm and composed in the show. He mentioned that Simba is setting an example by not being aggressive and yet winning hearts.

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan had announced that only the top five contestants will move ahead and the rest will be eliminated. The ‘bottom six’ Bigg Boss 15 contestants are Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz.

Simba is famous for playing the role of Virat Singh in the television show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He was also involved in a physical fight with Umar in one of the previous weeks when he pushed the latter in the pool. Following this, he was penalised and could not participate in the task in which the members were allowed to enter the VIP zone.