Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz into swimming pool; Fans want him evicted from the show

Bigg Boss 15 is full of action and drama, the season is considered to be one of the toughest seasons of all times. In a recent live feed of Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that a verbal spat took place between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal. The two of them are often seen arguing over trivial matters, but this time it got out of hand last week when the contestant Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz into the swimming pool. Fans of the show are shocked by this action.

Luckily, Umar didn't get injured as he fell into the pool straight. Ieshaan Sehgaal, who was standing close to them, quickly rushed to his aid and condemned Simba for it. As per reports, Umar Riaz had abused Simba Nagpal about his mother which angered the latter and he pushed him into the swimming pool.

The fans of the actor are very upset and have taken to Twitter to demand Simba Nagpal’s immediate eviction for physical violence in the house. ‘Evict Simba Nagpal’ is trending on Twitter and fans have also posted videos of Umar having difficulty while breathing. They compared the incident with Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan which happened in Bigg Boss 14 and asked for a shame punishment.

Another wrote, “Dignity boy Simba khagpal Pushed @realumarriaz So hard, WE NEED JUSTICE @BeingSalmanKhan It's clearly physical Violence @ColorsTV EVICT SIMBA NOW”.

A user commented, “Enough is enough Makers are crossing every limit when it comes to #UmarRiaz we demand eviction of simba right now retweet so that our voices be heard EVICT SIMBA NOW @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan”.

Another wrote, “If violence is allowed in @BiggBossthen make this clear to every contestant. Allow everyone to use free hand against each other @ColorsTV then we'll see where that Simba will do. EVICT SIMBA NOW”.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw special guests as former contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Panjabi and Gautam Gulati visited the BB 15 house.



