Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz into swimming pool; Fans want him evicted from the show

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 08:53 PM IST  |  24.1K
   
Simba and Umar fight
Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz into swimming pool; Fans want him evicted from the show
Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 is full of action and drama, the season is considered to be one of the toughest seasons of all times. In a recent live feed of Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that a verbal spat took place between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal. The two of them are often seen arguing over trivial matters, but this time it got out of hand last week when the contestant Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz into the swimming pool. Fans of the show are shocked by this action. 

Luckily, Umar didn't get injured as he fell into the pool straight. Ieshaan Sehgaal, who was standing close to them, quickly rushed to his aid and condemned Simba for it. As per reports, Umar Riaz had abused Simba Nagpal about his mother which angered the latter and he pushed him into the swimming pool.

The fans of the actor are very upset and have taken to Twitter to demand Simba Nagpal’s immediate eviction for physical violence in the house. ‘Evict Simba Nagpal’ is trending on Twitter and fans have also posted videos of Umar having difficulty while breathing. They compared the incident with Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan which happened in Bigg Boss 14 and asked for a shame punishment.

Another wrote, “Dignity boy Simba khagpal Pushed @realumarriaz So hard, WE NEED JUSTICE @BeingSalmanKhan It's clearly physical Violence @ColorsTV EVICT SIMBA NOW”.

A user commented, “Enough is enough Makers are crossing every limit when it comes to #UmarRiaz we demand eviction of simba right now retweet so that our voices be heard EVICT SIMBA NOW @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan”.

Another wrote, “If violence is allowed in @BiggBossthen make  this clear to every contestant. Allow everyone to use free hand against each other @ColorsTV then we'll see where that Simba will do. EVICT SIMBA NOW”.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw special guests as former contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Panjabi and Gautam Gulati visited the BB 15 house.

Also read-Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal to enter the house as wild card contestant? Here’s what she has to say

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$92.00
$139.99 (34%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.14 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick Stainless Steel, Digital Touch Screen With 4 Cooking Functions, Bpa-free, Dishwasher Safe Basket, Preheat & Shake Reminder

Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick St...

$99.00
$119.99 (17%)
 Buy Now
View All