Bigg Boss 15: Singer Afsana Khan backs out of the show due to panic attacks; Says sorry to fans

Popular singer Afsana Khan was selected as one of the contestants of the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The show is about to start from the weekend and she was under quarantine for few days, when she suffered panic attacks. Owing to her health condition, the singer has opted out of the show. She shared a post on social media as she apologised to her fans for not taking part in the show.

As per recent reports, Afsana Khan suffered panic attacks while quarantining in a hotel room and for which she received medical attention. She took to Instagram to confirm the news and shared a picture of the medicines taken by her. She posted a story with folded hands and crying emojis, as she wrote “Sorry my fans plz.” Reportedly, she has already returned to Punjab.

Afsana Khan confirmed reports of her opting out of Bigg Boss 15. Afsana was introduced as a contestant in a new promo for Bigg Boss 15 in the start of the week, along with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal. The singer is known for her hit track, Titliaan.

News of Afsana opting out of Bigg Boss 15 has come out few days before the show’s premiere on October 2. Other confirmed contestants include Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.