Bigg Boss 15: Singer Akasa Singh to be a part of Salman Khan hosted show; Report

Bigg Boss OTT has ended and now very soon the reality show television version will be started. The promos are already out and this time it looks that contestants will be undergoing many tough situations as mentioned by . The theme is ‘Jungle mein sankat’. The show is expected to go on air from October 2. Many names have surfaced on the internet who are likely to be a part of the reality show. However, the final list remains to be confirmed.

Pratik Shehajpal is the only confirmed contestant of the Bigg Boss 15 show till now. As per The Times of India report, popular singer Akasa Singh will also be part of the controversial show. She has previously participated in a music reality show, India’s Raw Star in 2014. She has sung the song Kheech Meri Photo from the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. The singer became a hit. Her popular track Naagin also got her immense fame. There are other names also coming up.

Other names, who are likely to be a part, include Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht and Afsana Khan, Amit Tandon, BB 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. But still, confirmation is awaited.

Recently, also confirmed that he is not going to be part of the show due to his work commitment. The actor’s upcoming web series Roohaniyat with Endemolshine Productions is under shooting currently. Because of which the actor will not be to participate in the reality show this year.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani won't be participating in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15; Reports