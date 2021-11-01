Bigg Boss 15: Singer Akasa Singh eliminated from Salman Khan’s show

Finally the weekend is here which means another elimination is on the way in Bigg Boss 15. Already the Weekend Ka Vaar is trending on social media after Salman Khan was seen schooling the contestants for their behaviour. In one of the promo videos, he was also seen scolding Tejasswi Prakash for her tone. Well, apart from this today one of the contestants has been eliminated from the show. Three contestants were nominated this week and they were Akasa Singh, Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. Among them, Akasa Singh was eliminated in tonight’s episode.

Well, the episode was fun-packed with full excitement but host Salman Khan did announce the name of the contestant who will go back and she is singer Akasa Singh. Akasa was nominated along with Simba and Vishal. Before Akasa’s eviction, Salman Khan had a few tasks planned for the contestants. He asked Afsana, Vishal, Tejasswi, and Nishant to sing songs for the other housemates. Moreover, he also quizzed Tejasswi and Pratik on body parts. Host Salman then welcomed Badshah on stage, where they performed the hook step to Jag Ghoomeya and had lots of fun.

Earlier, Donal and Vidhi were evicted from the show. Donal had called her elimination unfair after coming out of the house. She had even shared a post on the same on social media. However, to note this will be the fourth elimination from the house. First Sahil Shroff was eliminated.

Earlier in the day, the makers have shared a promo video where Salman Khan was seen scolding Tejasswi Prakash and asked to watch her tone. He even warned her that this thing will not go with him. Everyone was looking a little tense with Salman’s reaction. Another promo video of Rapper Badshah gracing the show. He sang songs and host Salman Khan was seen doing Badshah's hook-step.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15, 31 October 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan celebrates Diwali with Badshah & housemates