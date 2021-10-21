Bigg Boss 15: Sparks fly between Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash; Latter promises to take care of his anger

The Bigg Boss 15 house has become a house of the love these days with the budding romance between the contestants. There are bonds formed in the house from the first week of the show and now there are glimpses of budding romance between the actress Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The duo is often seen spending time together in the house.

In the recent promo of the show, it was seen that Karan Kundrra was seen talking to Tejasswi Prakash that he is not a very violent person, but he is not able to control his anger. To this, she replied that, “Whenever you get angry, I will take care of the situation.” She further adds, “You cannot let everything affect you. I will keep a watch on you a little more, not only for your anger but otherwise also. You have me.” There were also seen hugging each and laughing together.

See promo here:

In the recent episode, it was seen that Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra teamed up for the task to gain entry inside the house. She was also seen fighting with Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal for instigating Karan Kundrra. She is seen taking a stand for him, which makes Jay Bhanushali very angry. They have formed a strong team inside the house and the viewers are also liking the bond formed between them.



