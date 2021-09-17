Bigg Boss 15: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali to be a part of Salman Khan’s show?

Bigg Boss has been one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. After entertaining the audience for over a decade, the makers are all set to come with the 15th season with as its host and the audience can’t keep calm about it. While the makers have been teasing the audience with intriguing promos, there have been speculations about who all be entering the show. Amid this, the recent media reports suggest that Nidhi Bhanushali is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Nidhi, who is seen playing the role of Aatmaram Bhide’s daughter Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is rumoured to be entering the popular reality show as a contestant. To note, the young actress has managed to win eyeballs with her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and enjoys a massive fan following. Although the speculations about her participation in Bigg Boss 15 is rife, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made. Meanwhile, the news has certainly got her fans excited.

Apart from Nidhi, celebs like , Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Neha Marda, , Amit Tandon, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakani, Tina Dutta, Mohsin Khan, Mahika Sharma and Manav Gohil are also rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. However, the makers are yet to announce the final list of contestants of the show. On the other hand, while the makers have unveiled the promo, it seems to be like the new season will be coming with the jungle theme.

