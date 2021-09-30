Bigg Boss 15 Teaser: Tejasswi Prakash looks sizzling due to her glam look on the premier

The much-awaited reality shows Bigg Boss 15 will be premiering on this weekend. The contestants for the show are being revealed slowly on the social media handles of the show. Among the name of the confirmed contestants, Tejasswi Prakash is one of them. It is confirmed from the latest teaser of the show, where she is seen raising temperature with her moves.

In the recent promo of the show, the show had disclosed a new contestant of the show Tejasswi Prakash. She is looking spectacular as she grooves on the hit song Pani Pani by Aastha Gill and Badshah.

See tweet here-

TV actor Tejasswi Prakash, has been acting for nearly a decade. She has worked in shows such as Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Karn Sangini. She also participated in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15 after he chose to quit the race for the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss OTT. In the media event, the actors Donal Bisht, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's brother and Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz were revealed as the contestants of the show. Bigg Boss OTT finalists Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat were also announced as Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Another promo revealed about participation of actors Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal.

Actors Vidhi Pandya and Vishal Kotian are also rumoured to be contestants on the show this year.