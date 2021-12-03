Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash accuses Pratik Sehajpal of inappropriately touching girls; Latter breaks down

Bigg Boss 15 is full of drama with new controversies springing up everyday. In the recent episode, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal will be once again at loggerheads after Karan apparently gets violent during the task. It will be seen that Pratik Sehajpal will get very angry with Karan and warn him to stay away. Tejasswi stands for Karan Kundrra and accuses Pratik of touching girls inappropriately. Hearing this, Pratik was seen getting emotional as tears roll down his eyes.

In the sword task, Karan starts throwing thick mud on people and Pratik shouts at him and asks why is he hitting people with mud. Karan charges towards Pratik and allegedly kicks him. Pratik feels helpless as Karan has been often getting physical with him.

Pratik gets angry at him and warns Karan Kundrra to not repeat this in future. Karan denies kicking Pratik and the latter says that he will break his head before going outside the Bigg Boss house. Pratik, who has always supported Karan stated, "Mentor tu tha mera, yahan tu ekdum ghatiya hai, thu hai thu."

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand asks him to check the cameras if he kicked him and also challenges him openly to attack him. Pratik Sehajpal cries and says, "Mere ko rona aa raha hai, kya karoon (I feel like crying) and to what extent can this go? I just want to know that." Seeing him in this state, his friend Nishant Bhat also gets emotional and later cries in front of Karan Kundrra, he says, "We all have lost it on the show." Karan tries to console him.

Another part of the promo shows a massive fight between Devoleena and Shamita. The two shout at each other at the top of their voices and even try to physically harm each other but are stopped by the rest of the housemates. Later, Shamita is unable to bear the exertion and faints. Karan Kundrra rushes her towards the medical room.



