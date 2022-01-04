Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fight again; Former cries after being mistreated

We have witnessed the rise and fall of the relationship of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15. The couple developed a liking for each other in the show and they started bonding. There have been numerous situations where they have stood by each other, but they are also seen at loggerheads due to their strong opinions. In the recent episode, the couple was seen fighting over the Ticket to Finale task.

In the recent episode, Tejasswi felt that Karan and Umar had already decided to make Shamita the winner for the task between Pratik and her. She kept taunting them and also instigated Nishant Bhat and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While Devoleena went and clarified everything with Rakhi Sawant, who is the third sanchalak and Karan. Tejasswi was seen sitting with Nishant and kept passing remarks. She even called Karan 'kamzoron ki nishaani' when he was supervising the task. He then got offended by this statement of Tejasswi.

Tejasswi later asks Karan if he is so annoyed with that one statement of hers and Karan asks her to look at herself before making judgements about others. He continues to walk away with his cup of tea in the garden area. Tejasswi lashes out at him saying, "have the f*** b* to stand and finish a conversation.”

Karan loses his cool and asks her to go away. Later, the two once again have an argument in the garden area in front of all the housemates, Tejasswi tells him that she's not siding anyone as no one is her relative here. She is shown having a breakdown in front of Nishant and Pratik, as she questions Karan's attitude towards her. She says, "Who talks to their girlfriend like that?" Nishant is seen trying to console her.



