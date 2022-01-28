Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra woo the audience with their sizzling chemistry in final task

Bigg Boss 15 has been a rollercoaster ride that will finally come to an end this week. The hottest couple of this season, undoubtedly, is Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash who have shared numerous cute moments in the show. Due to the closing week of the season and the presence of a live audience, the last few episodes of Bigg Boss 15 have been all about fun and games. During these games, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's lovey-dovey gestures drew a lot of attention and love.

While performing the task, the duo was spotted inching closer and romancing each other in front of the live crowd. The audience clapped and chanted 'Tejran,' as well, and also voiced their affection for the duo. Karan and Tejasswi, on the other hand, didn't waste any time in captivating the audience with their smoldering chemistry. The live audience has been quite supportive of their relationship. Earlier, they even assured the couple that Karan isn’t toxic and Tejasswi isn’t insecure, giving the couple some assurance.

Several times during the assignment, the couple became too comfortable and affectionate with each other. There was a scene where Karan laid down on the floor and requested Tejasswi to do push-ups with the help of his hands. As they performed, the audience admired them and applauded them. During the same time, though, an audience member made an unexpected remark. Someone from the audience teased the duo, yelling “Ye task hai ya raas hai.” However, Tejasswi and Karan being good sport, sailed through the task without reacting to it. To spice things up, they also got a bedroom for themselves and had a sweet moment that the audience could see.

