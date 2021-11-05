Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Miesha Iyer get into a fight over receiving the Diwali gifts from home

Miesha Iyer and Tejasswi Prakash have always been on friendly terms with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. But it seems the equation has changed between these two as it was seen Miesha was seen telling Ieshaan Sehgaal that she now wants her game against Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian. In the captaincy task, the contestants Miesha and Umar had the control over giving gifts of the contestants. It was seen that Miesha refused to give Tejasswi’s gift which left the latter heartbroken.

The ongoing captaincy task in the Bigg Boss 15 house has been a roller coaster of emotions for all the contestants. It is because of the Diwali gifts have been sent to the contestants by their family members. However, the twist here was that it would be the captaincy contenders Umar Riaz and Miesha Iyer, who would decide whether or not the contestants will be handed over their gifts. If they’d decide to handover the gift to the contestant, they would have to do it by sacrificing on their fuel, thus affecting their chance of becoming the captain.

It was during this task that Tejasswi Prakash decided to ask for her gift from Miesha Iyer. Tejasswi was seen getting teary eyed as she asked Miesha for the gift and reminded her that she was the one who made her the captaincy contender in the first place.

But Miesha turned against her and called Tejasswi heartless. She was seen telling her that tears should not matter to Tejasswi as she is often seen making fun of others and dancing when someone else in the house is crying. Miesha decided to save her fuel and did not give Tejasswi’s gift to her. The actress broke down in tears as she was deprived of the Diwali gift, which was her mother’s picture.



