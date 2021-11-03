Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty express animosity; Former calls latter ‘insecure’

Since the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, there has been visible hostility between the contestants Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. The two of them were seen in heated fight right after the weekend episode with host Salman Khan. Now in the recent promo, it is seen that Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are showcasing what they think of each other in the house.

Shamita Shetty took the name of Tejasswi for nominations in the house. Tejasswi comes to Shamita and comments, “You desperately wanted me to be out in the first round.” Shamita replies that she wanted to be the captain. Tejasswi says that Shamita is playing only with four people but she stops her midway, saying, “Vo mera game hai”. They are seen arguing further as Tejasswi says, “This looks like insecurity”.

In the previous episode, the duo was seen fighting as the actress Shamita Shetty said to Karan and Tejasswi that she did not like their expression towards her. Tejasswi replied back to her, which led to full fledged blowout between the two actresses. Both of them have openly expressed dislike towards each other in the house now.

Regarding the nominations, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra are given powers to pick the name for nominations. They are seen having arguments about taking names but finally mutually agreed to nominate Miesha Iyer.



