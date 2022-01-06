Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash argues with Devoleena Bhattacharjee after latter calls her ‘unhygienic’

Bigg Boss 15 is heading towards the finale and recently Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra earned their positions in the 'Grand Finale' of this season by winning the Ticket To Finale tasks. As the show is heading to the grand episode, competition is turning intense. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Umar, Rashami and Karan joined Rakhi to judge 'BIGG BOSS ki Adaalat' among the non-VIPs including Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale.

In the task, the non-VIPs had to convince Rakhi Sawant, Karan, Umar, and Rashami with their arguments and inform them why they deserve to enter the finale by levelling accusations on their fellow contestants. The first contestant is Devoleena who accuses Tejasswi of being ‘unhygienic’. During the debate, Devoleena says, “Bathroom has been dirty since Tejasswi has got the bathroom duties. I feel my area is cleaner than yours.” Tejasswi retaliates that she cannot keep count of who does what in the washroom. Devoleena adds, “Jo khud hygienic nahi hai vo dusro ko kya hygienic rkhegi”. While Karan, Rashami, and Umar pitched for Tejasswi, Rakhi Sawant extended support to Devoleena. Rakhi tood Karan Kundrra, “Tejasswi ka kafi dino se dimaag thikane pe nahi hai. Mujhe aisa lagta hai utni saaf nahi hai jitna honi chaiye hai”

In the end, Tejasswi wins the argument. Rakhi says no matter what the three (referring to Umar, Karan, and Rashami) will only take Tejasswi because she is their friend.