Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra if he would invite her to his wedding

If you ever feel like there is less drama and spice in your life, one of the best remedies is to go ahead and binge watch Bigg Boss. The show is easily one of the most entertaining ones on the small screen and for all good reason. Be it Salman Khan’s impeccable hosting skills, or the contestants and their interesting interactions, Bigg Boss has that X-factor that makes it so addictive. Bigg Boss 15 is continuing this legacy. Recently, a conversation between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra unfolded about Karan Kunndra’s ‘upcoming’ marriage, and yes, the other contestants’ were as interested in the topic as we are. After all, the duo's relationship is one of the biggest highlights of this season and the audience is always curious about what goes on with them.

At around 10 in the morning, while Tejasswi, Karan, Rashami, Rakhi and others were just chilling around; Tejasswi suddenly asked Karan whether he’d be inviting her to his wedding if he hosts it in March. Other contestants like Rakhi’s ears perked up and starting asking about the matter. Amidst the commotion that started, Tejasswi repeated herself to which Karan replied by saying that who else would do all the work. Rashami chimed in and said that she won’t be attending the wedding as Tejasswi’s guest. Tejasswi got excited and denied the claim saying that its not Karan and her wedding. Umar jumped in and said that Tejasswi herself would be attending the wedding as Karan’s guest and started dancing. Tejasswi once again asked Karan if he’d invite her and Karan finally answered in affirmative. Umar joked around and said that Tejasswi doesn’t need to worry as he will pick her up to which Tejasswi humorously said, ‘Umrao Jaan, love you!’ Rakhi again brought up the topic of Karan and Tejasswi’s wedding even though Tejasswi kept denying it. The scene ended on a comical note as Rakhi exclaimed ‘Teri shaadi iske saath nahi hain!’ Then, she broke into dancing and was joined by Umar and Karan as they kept on saying ‘Bach gaya, Bach gaya!’

