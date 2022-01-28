Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash becomes emotional on reliving her journey in the house

The reality show Bigg Boss 15 has finally reached its last stage as the winner of the season will be declared soon. The finale of the season will be aired on 29th and 30th January. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, the contestants will be shown their entire journey in the house. The contestants will be seen getting emotional as they recall the ups and down they had to go through in the house. In the promo of the episode, Tejasswi Prakash is seen getting emotional about her journey in the house.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the finalists of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actress is a strong contestant and also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Tejasswi has been inside the house from the start of season and on the last day of her stay, she was shown a video of the ups and downs in the house. She was overcome with emotions on seeing the video and said, “I am so thankful ki maine kiya ye show actually kiya. I am going to miss this so much.” Karan Kundrra then hugs her.

The finale episode will also be graced by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They will make the contestants do some entertaining tasks. Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat will be seen doing standup comedy in the house.

