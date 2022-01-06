Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after contestants lash out at her during Ticket To Finale task

The reality show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting day by day. The makers have introduced the Ticket To Finale task which has been running for a week. In this contestants have to give their best so that they can save themselves in the finale. As per the new promo, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash were seen on the radar of the contestants. Shamita took it smartly but Tejasswi was seen having an emotional breakdown once again.

The video clip starts with contestants counting Shamita’s habits and calling her Kamzor (weak) contestants. Shamita very elegantly handled it and answered every one. But when Tejasswi came she said, “Everyone wanted me to lose and that’s what happening.” Hearing this Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra and others started screaming and saying, “Don’t blame us when you can’t play.’ Then we saw Tejasswi crying and talking to Nishant. She said, “I am done.” This is not the first time she was seen crying.

Earlier Tejasswi and Karan, who are a couple also, had a nasty fight in which he called her ‘liar’. The actress even said, “Who talks to his girlfriend like this?”

Watch the video here:

To note, in one of the episodes, even Salman Khan warned Tejasswi that this relationship will not even stay for a month when you both are out of the house. Both actors were in news for their relationship in the house.

