Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash calls Nishant Bhat ‘fake judge’ on his comment on her performance

Bigg Boss 15 has reached its final stage now and the finale episode will commence today. The last episode before the grand finale took the contestants on a nostalgic trip, as they went through their journey in the house. The contestants were joined by Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Siddharth Dey, who added fun to the episode. During one of the tasks given by Bharti, Nishant and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen getting into verbal spat.

It is seen Nishant Bhat took a dig at Tejasswi Prakash after her performance. The choreographer was asked to fulfil his dream of becoming a judge by giving his verdict about his co-contestants.

Acting as a judge, Nishant questioned Tejasswi why her performance was not up to the mark. He says, “Aap hamesha acchi performances deti aayi hai, lekin aaj kya ho gaya. Is act mein wo baat nahi thi. Kya kam rehearsals hui thi?” Responding to this the actress replied, “Nahi shayad main aapke sath OTT mein nahi thi isliye kami reh gayi.”

Everyone was surprised by Tejasswi’s response. However, Nishant continued and said that she must go to OTT and learn a few things. Nishant mocked her further and added that the issues she raises are not apt many times which is why such things are mentioned.

The conversation took a slight serious turn as Tejasswi stood up and reacted with a stern reply. “Inki judgment sunke samajh aa raha hai ki ye fake judge hain. So thank you so much,” she said.

Answering her back, Nishant stated, “Kaise hota hai ki jab show banta hai to kabhi kabhi judges ko bhi fake banna padta hai, jab samne contestants fake ho.” Following this, Tejasswi was seen rolling her eyes as she sat down. Meanwhile, Nishant got up and got back to his seat as the performances for the day continued.

Also read- 5 mushy moments of Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's romance inside the Bigg Boss 15 house