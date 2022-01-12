Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash confesses her love to Karan Kundrra & says ‘I’m yours’

In the recent weekend episode of Bigg Boss 15, it was seen that Karan Kundrra was bashed by Salman Khan and Kashmera Shah for not supporting Tejasswi. He was seen getting emotional later as he told her that he is portrayed as villain and she does not support him. Tejasswi later tries to reason the situation and says that maybe there are differences because she has not expressed her feelings for him openly.

Tejasswi Prakash says, 'I Love You' to Karan Kundrra and makes him believe that nobody else is more important to her than him. She further calls herself as the luckiest girl as she has him and says, "I am yours". Karan blushes, hugs and tells her, "I am also lucky to have you."

Tejasswi further tells Karan that they have to remain strong as a team. She tells him that people try to build differences between them and leave. Karan agrees and they promise to be there for each other in the house.

During the captaincy task, Karan Kundrra tells Shamita Shetty that if it came to choose between him and Tejasswi to get the VIP status, she should choose her. Shamita smiled and didn't react. Tejasswi came to Shamita and said that she shouldn't listen to what Karan has told her and do what she thinks is right. Shamita assured that she will do what her heart says and asked her to not worry.

Later, Shamita Shetty was seen telling Nishant Bhat that she will always choose Karan over Tejasswi because the latter nominated her for straight two weeks. Nishant suggested Shamita to weigh all the pros and cons, then do what will be beneficial for her in the game. Shamita later decides to downgrade Tejasswi Prakash which comes as a shock to her.



