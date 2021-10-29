Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash confronts Karan Kundrra for playing a double game with her

In the recent episodes of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have formed a good friendship. But the captaincy task seems to have brought them at loggerheads. It was seen that the captaincy task came to no conclusion as none of the team lost in the task. Hence, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to choose the name for captain with mutual agreement. As they said the names, Tejasswi Prakash felt backstabbed by Karan Karan Kundrra.

The upcoming episode will see Tejasswi confront Karan about his way of dealing with things. She says that she is upset because at first, Karan spoke against Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty, but later, he was the one who went and talked to them. She accuses Karan of playing on both sides and asks him to not play this ‘game’ with her.

Meanwhile, it seems like Karan’s feelings for Tejasswi are growing with every passing day. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen confessing about it as he says ‘I like her’ while talking to Akasa Singh. Karan is also seen saying that Tejasswi ‘will be a tough nut to crack’ but he will get what he wants.

In another part, it is shown that Tejasswi is blushing while she talks to Karan in the garden area. Amidst all the romance brewing between her and Karan, Tejasswi will become the cause of anger for the housemates, due to her absence in the kitchen during the cooking time. Following this, she is asked to give up her duty on accusations of keeping the housemates hungry.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra shares with Shamita Shetty the reason for his breakup with ex Anusha Dandekar