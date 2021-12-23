Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash feels letdown by Karan Kundrra; Says only Devoleena is playing for her

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, it was seen that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra had a major fight during the task. With the task for Ticket to Finale going on, the audience is witnessing a major change in the attitude of the contestants. Each one of them is trying their best to save themselves which has led to a stressed situation. In the recent episode, Tejasswi believed Rakhi’s words which led to a fight with Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi was seen getting emotional after the fight as she talked to Devoleena about it.

The differences between Tejasswi and Karan have become quite evident to everyone in the house and the audience. She tries to talk to Karan about the task that has created a rift between them. But Karan is seen calling Rakhi Sawant ‘unfair’; Tejasswi is trusting the latter as she had promised her support in the game.

Tejasswi feels that Karan has a problem with Rakhi making her win by unfair means. She tells him, “You have so many supporting you. Rakhi is the only person, who is supporting me and playing for me.” Karan says he won’t support Rakhi, who is playing in an unfair way as that makes Tejasswi unfair too.

Tejasswi becomes sad and Karan walks out saying, “Goodluck, babe. You are having a conversation that’s convenient for you. Tejasswi Prakash, you will do anything to win an argument.” She says, “Remember, you walked away, not me.” She cries profusely and Karan says, “For the camera?”

Tejasswi talks to Devoleena, “I have been here for so many weeks building a relationship. You have come to this house, and it has been a few weeks. You are playing for me and nobody else.” Devoleena calls her strong for playing solo and this incident will also strengthen her as an individual.

Tejasswi says, “Now even Pratik will make fun of me. He will say what relationship have you built in the house.” Devoleena consoles her.



