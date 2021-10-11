Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets ready to meet ‘Baby’; Jay Bhanushali & Karan Kundrra tease her

Bigg Boss 15 is currently making headlines. With new drama, the show has become one of the most-watched content amongst the netizens. Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali are the ones who usually end up fighting. These three are often seen getting into heated arguments with each other. However, amid this Tejasswi Prakash is seen flirting with Bigg Boss. She calls him ‘Baby’. Today, the channel has released a new promo where the actress is seen getting ready to meet her baby.

The video opens with Tejasswi Prakash, who is dressed in a purple co-ord set, getting ready. She is setting her hair and also asking people how is she looking? On this, Jay asks her, “Why she is getting panicked?” Then Karan says, “Baby se milne ja rahi hai na?” Tejasswi says, ‘I should also use perfume.’ This made everyone laugh. The video is captioned as ‘tejasswiprakash ho rahi hain apne baby ke liye taiyaar. Kya aapko pasand aa raha hai inka masti bhara yeh andaaz?’

One of the users also commented, “In bigg boss house she is only one girl who entertain us.” Another writes, “Tejaswi is so cutee..”