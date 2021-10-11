Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets ready to meet ‘Baby’; Jay Bhanushali & Karan Kundrra tease her
The video opens with Tejasswi Prakash, who is dressed in a purple co-ord set, getting ready. She is setting her hair and also asking people how is she looking? On this, Jay asks her, “Why she is getting panicked?” Then Karan says, “Baby se milne ja rahi hai na?” Tejasswi says, ‘I should also use perfume.’ This made everyone laugh. The video is captioned as ‘tejasswiprakash ho rahi hain apne baby ke liye taiyaar. Kya aapko pasand aa raha hai inka masti bhara yeh andaaz?’
One of the users also commented, “In bigg boss house she is only one girl who entertain us.” Another writes, “Tejaswi is so cutee..”
Earlier also Tejasswi Prakash was seen flirting with Bigg Boss to get her luggage back. She calls Bigg Boss, ‘baby’ and then she adds, “Am I looking nice to you like this?” Further, she also complains that her baby, ‘Bigg Boss’ is doing nothing to which, other contestants take a funny dig and said, “He can’t do anything.”, after this Tejasswi says, “do something baby”.
