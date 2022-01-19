Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash is a girl of her words, says ex-contestant Vidhi Pandya

Bigg Boss 15 is gradually inching towards the finale and the participants are presenting their best to keep their audiences enthralled. Among all the contestants, one who has grabbed the attention is Tejasswi Prakash. She’s among the most talked-about players and is considered strong. Recently, ex-contestant Vidhi Pandya, in an interview, shared her views on Tejasswi’s game and said that she is a girl of her words.

Speaking to ETimes, Vidhi said, "Tejasswi is the strongest connection That I made in the house, my feelings towards her developed the most when she shifted to mukhya ghar while I was in the jungle, she didn’t share the bed with anyone else because she promised me that she won’t ever do that except with me. She’s a girl of her words and heart of pure gold. She’s emotional and fierce at the same time. It takes guts to stay true to yourself but she has and I am very proud of her.. sending love and positive energies. Keep the support coming in Vidhi."

Recently, the contestants got a chance to talk to their family members virtually. Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik Wayangankar connected with her via video call and told her that their mother has approved her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi asks Pratik, while pointing out at Karan, “Do you like him?” To which her brother replies, “Yes, mummy also said yes.” Even Karan’s family approved his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and even called her ‘the heart of the family’.

